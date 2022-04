“Appetizers with Alex,” the first event in a series of networking events with Greater Haverhill Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt, kicks off next week in downtown Haverhill.

Eberhardt is hosting the free networking get-together to meet as many Chamber members as she can. The first one takes place Wednesday, April 13, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill.

Register online at haverhillchamber.com.

