Plaistow’s Mosquito Control to Check Stagnant Water Beginning Next Week

Plaistow, N.H.’s Mosquito Control program begins next Monday with crews from Dragon Mosquito Control checking swamps, marshes, woodland pools, ditches, catch basins, storm drains and other shallow, stagnant water for mosquito larvae.

When mosquito larvae are found, treatment with insecticides may take place. These include Altosid, VectoBac, VectoBac 12 AS, Fourstar Bti CRG, Natular, BVA 2 Mosquito Larvicide Oil or SunSpray MLO.

Town officials said there is no schedule to conduct emergency spraying for disease-carrying mosquitoes. The determination to spray adult mosquitoes at town and school owned property is based upon mosquito surveillance data, disease test results and weather condition. Diseases such as EEE and West Nile Virus are found in mosquitoes during the latter part of the summer and early fall.

Residents who do not want their wetlands treated may use the No-Spray Registry online at dragonmosquito.com/no-spray-registry or write to Dragon Mosquito Control, P.O. Box 46, Stratham, NH 03885.

Those with questions or concerns may call 603-734-4144 or email [email protected].

