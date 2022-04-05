Richard ‘Rick’ Earle Seaman, Former Disc Jockey, Dies at 72

Richard “Rick” Earle Seaman, 72, of Londonderry, N.H., formerly of Haverhill, passed away April 3, Parkland Medical in Derry.

He was born in Haverhill on Oct. 28, 1949, son of the late Earle W. Seaman Jr. and Norma I. (Fitts) Seaman. He was educated in Haverhill and attended UMass Lowell and then Northeast Broadcasting in Boston. He was employed as a DJ at WKNE in Keene, N.H., for several years. Seaman also worked at the former Western Electric for 30 years and Butcher Boy in North Andover in the wine department for 19 years.

For over 40 years Rick enjoyed researching about his family’s ancestry dating back to the 1100s. Alongside his brother Gary, he played in the VFW Shoemakers Drum and Bugle Corp.

Rick was always there for his family and thoroughly enjoyed all sports. For many years, Rick also enjoyed singing his tenor part with the Lawrence Choral Society that put on many Christmas concerts in various churches in Massachusetts.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkland Medical for the compassion and care given to Rick and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Linda V. (LoPizzo) Seaman; daughter Victoria Jean LaMothe and her fiancé Frank Rios of Methuen; siblings Gary M. and his wife Margaret of Haverhill, Larry P. and his wife Sheila of Salem, N.H., Deborah Lee Seaman-Gitschier of Seabrook, N.H., and Melissa A. and her husband Raymond Blanchette of Bradford; as well as several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the calling hours on Thursday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m., at the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill. His funeral service will be held on Friday, April 8, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the donor’s choice.

