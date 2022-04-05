New Directors and Corporators Join Pentucket Bank at 130th Annual Meeting in March

(Additional photograph below.)

Pentucket Bank welcomed several new directors and corporators during its 130th annual meeting last month.

President and CEO Jonathan H. Dowst said those joining the bank’s Board of Directors and Trustees are Noemi Custodia-Lora of Haverhill and Joel Olbricht of Deerfield, N.H. Joining the Board of Corporators are Kathleen Darby of Haverhill; Denise Dolloff of Derry, N.H.; John McCarthy of Haverhill; and Andres Silva of Windham, N.H.

Custodia-Lora is vice president at Northern Essex Community College, where she runs community relations and the Lawrence Campus. She holds a bachelor’s in Biology from the University of Puerto Rico and a doctorate in Physiology and Molecular Endocrinology from Boston University. She conducted her post-doctoral research fellowship at Tufts Medical School.

Olbricht is a certified public accountant and a partner in the firm K2N Advisors & CPAs in Windham, N.H. His affiliations and board positions include the board of directors of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Alexander Eastman Foundation, New Hampshire Estate Planning Council, New Hampshire Society of CPAs and the Derry 21st Century Learning Community Corporation. He attended Abilene Christian University.

Darby is owner of Pizzazze Hair Salon and a partner in Mac & D Realty. She is a lifelong resident of Haverhill and is very active in the community. She is a eucharistic minister and member of the Saint Vincent DePaul Society at St. James Church, where she frequently volunteers. She supports and fundraises for Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry, serving as president of the board.

Dolloff, who was born and raised in Salem, N.H., is the director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem. She attended Franklin Pierce College and has more than 30 years of experience fundraising for nonprofit organizations, including Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce.

McCarthy has been with Minco Corporation for more than 38 years, where he works as a commercial appraiser and oversees the day-to-day operations of the appraisal and sales departments. He attended the University of New Hampshire and holds a General Certified Appraiser license and a real estate brokerage license in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He is one of the founding members of Christmas in April, now known as Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill, where he has served on the board for 17 years and held the positions of CEO, president, and treasurer. He also is a member and past president of Pentucket Kiwanis.

Silva is executive director of EparaTodos, the Spanish language arm of EforAll, in Lawrence. He is a board member of Community Inroads and an advisory board member of the Northern Essex Community College Business Department. He also previously served on the leadership team of the John Breen School. Andres is a graduate of Northeastern University.

