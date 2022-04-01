Lawrence Family Medicine Residency Fills 12 Physician Slots During ‘Match Day’

The Lawrence Family Medicine Residency, associated with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, filled all 12 of its resident physician slots in March through the National Resident Matching Program.

This was the first “Match Day” since the program was awarded a grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration that allows it to expand its four-year program to 48 doctors, up from the current capacity of 40.

“They are all outstanding students and people who will be excellent additions to our health center and the Lawrence community,” said Dr. Wendy Barr, vice president of Clinical Education, and Residency Program director for the Health Center. “They were attracted to our health center because of our mission and the education and experiences that we all provide.”

The 12 residents come from across the United States and have diverse backgrounds and experiences. They begin their residencies in July. They are Camila Chile of Rockville, Md.; Kristin Chu, South Bend, Ind.; Jorge De Avila, Norwalk, Calif.; Sheila Eghbali of Boston and Tehran, Iran; Leah Genn of Sarasota, Fla. and Maplewood, N.J.; Julie “Ryan” Huff, Singleton, Texas; Emily Laboffe, Hartwick, N.Y.; Yesenia Martino-Cortez, Bronx, N.Y.; Brenda Navarro Galindo, Fontana, Calif., and Tepatitlan, Mexico; Marissa Paz, Tucson, Ariz.; Amanda Snow, Southington, Conn.; and Bronwyn Wada-Gill of Lincoln and Lexington.

Started in 1994, the Lawrence Family Medicine Residency is unique because it is the first in the country for which the accrediting institution is a community health center. The residency is accredited through GLFHC and affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital. The goal of the training program is to train family physicians who provide comprehensive primary care to vulnerable populations and can improve the health and health equity of these communities.

In 2011, the residency was designated by Health Resources and Services Administration as one of the nation’s first 11 Teaching Health Centers under the Affordable Care Act.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Centers operates clinics in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill.

