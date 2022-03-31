Two-Person Haverhill High School Fight Brings Arrest; Question About Phone Seizure Policy

A “fight” Thursday morning at Haverhill High School which resulted in an arrest of a female student is prompting a closed-door meeting of the Haverhill School Committee Monday night.

Both Haverhill High Principal Jason Meland and Haverhill Police used social media to confirm the 11:30 a.m. incident, involving two students. Police said there were no injuries and Meland added separately, “The situation is under control and students are safe.”

News of the incident, and possibly the fight itself, was stoked by a cell phone video that was distributed on social media. WHAV has asked officials if a recently imposed cell phone seizure policy will be enforced, but had not received a response before this story was filed.

Haverhill Mayor and School Committee Chairman James J. Fiorentini called for seizure of student phones back in November, noting their roles in aggravating behavioral problems when videos are shared on social media.

“I think we have to take immediate action and that immediate action should be that we have a policy that if a student videotapes a fight, that student loses his cell phone, his or her cell phone,” he said.

When School Committee member Richard J. Rosa found no disciplinary rules were then in place for phone misuse, members unanimously agreed to adopt such a policy. Specifics, such as how long the phone should be taken away, were left up to school administrators.

Haverhill Police said its school resource officers “responded to a fight” and “One of the juveniles was arrested for their involvement in the fight.”

School Committee Vice Chairperson Toni Sapienza-Donais scheduled both a remote “executive session” and a remote and in-person special meeting for Monday night, at 7 p.m. Members will gather in the Theodore A. Pelosi Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 4 Summer St. Sapienza-Donais said the meeting is to “discuss the deployment of security personnel or devices, or strategies with respect thereto.”

