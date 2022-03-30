MakeIT Haverhill to Be Honored as Champion for Essex County in May

MakeIT Haverhill is among those being recognized by the Essex County Community Foundation as a “Champion for Essex County” at the eighth annual Celebration of Giving this spring.

MakeIT Haverhill is being honored for its ability to provide Mount Washington residents with “hope for a better future through workforce development initiatives designed to meet each person where they are.” The organization, launched in 2019, is operated by volunteers.

Steve and Darcy Immerman are the 2022 George Peabody Award honorees. Essex County Community Foundation cited their “local leaders strengthening their communities through volunteerism, collaboration, mentorship and more.” Lynn Museum/Lynn Arts Executive Director Doneeca Thurston is also being honored for her professional life and volunteer work.

The Celebration of Giving takes place Thursday, May 19, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., at North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Tickets are $50 each and there are also a variety of sponsorship opportunities online at eccf.org/celebration.

