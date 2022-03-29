Haverhill Names Hollett as Veterans Services Director; Begins April 18

A retired U.S. Army sergeant and Dracut’s current veterans services director is coming to Haverhill as the city’s next veterans services officer.

Jeffrey C. Hollett, of Lynn, is expected to start his new job Monday, April 18, succeeding Luis Santiago, who left the city for a similar job in Billerica in November 2021. Local veteran and Conservation Commissioner Ralph T. Basiliere has been filling the open position as a volunteer for the past few months.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini selected Hollett from five finalists for the job following interviews by a five-person board composed of the mayor, Basiliere, Human Resources Director Denise McClanahan and Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette and Tracey Brown, training officer, Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services. Basiliere hailed his successor.

“Jeff Hollett is far and away the most qualified director of veterans services to ever be hired by the city and we will welcome him with open arms and look forward to his success,” said Basiliere.

Hollett, who received his veterans services officer certification from the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services, listed the completion of a variety of college level courses and programs among his credentials. He is also a former administrative assistant to the director of Veterans Services for the city of Lynn. Hollett served in the Army from 1985 to 2012.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to bring my skill set and commitment for accountability, reliability and proven customer service to the team in Haverhill,” Hollett said. “I am a passionate and enthusiastic advocate for all veterans, their families and the community as a whole, with a can-do attitude and optimistic approach to the challenge of serving others.”

Among other duties, the position determines veteran’s eligibility for benefits through reviews of military discharge papers, Veteran Administration records and related documents; decides the extent of financial need and the amount of aid to be given; counsels veterans and their families about available benefits; arranges for veteran burials; and helps plan local military observances and holiday celebrations.

Haverhill’s veterans’ office is in the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., and can be reached by calling 978-374-2351, ext. 3932.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...