Haverhill High School Drama Club Presents The Wizard of Oz April 8-9

The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Department are presenting their version of the classic 1939 motion picture, “The Wizard of Oz.”

The cast includes Dorothy Gale played by Jaylene Viera; Toto, Sophia Delle Chiaie; Scarecrow, Max Popoloski; Tinman, Trey Lynch; Cowardly Lion, TJ Briggs; Glinda, Maya Bennett; the Wicked Witch, Lidiya Ryan; and others. There is an opportunity to meet some of the characters after Saturday’s matinee.

The Haverhill High Production was directed by Melissa Allen who also led costume and set design team. The tech team of the show is led by Matthew Lima.

Shows are presented Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 9, at both 2 and 7 p.m., with doors opening a half hour earlier, at Haverhill High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 each or $5 each for students or seniors and available for purchase at the door or online here.

Concessions will be available for purchase at $1 or $2 each and there will also be raffle tickets for sale.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...