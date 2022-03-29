Haverhill Councilors to Again Take Up Route 125 Traffic Congestion Near North Andover

Traffic congestion and safety along busy Route 125 at Farrwood Drive near North Andover is back before the City Council for discussion tonight.

Councilors Thomas J. Sullivan and Melinda E. Barrett plan to discuss roadway improvements. Concerns date back years with additions to housing development on Farrwood Drive. Interest was renewed about two years ago when Amazon revealed plans to build a five-story storage and distribution building down the street at 1600 Osgood St., North Andover. At a neighborhood meeting at the time, Sullivan also pointed to the consolidated Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe and the then-proposed adult-use cannabis shop as possibly adding to congestion.

“Those are three new arguments that can be made to the state as to why they should consider putting a traffic signal at this very dangerous intersection,” Sullivan told the group.

City councilors denied the permitting of Frosty Nug at 1181 Boston Road, after City Engineer John H. Pettis III said an additional 450 automobile trips per day, six-days-a-week is “a significant concern.” He said he raised similar objections to the proposed Dunkin’ shop at 915 S. Main St. “and those concerns have proven to be well-founded as there have been numerous accidents at the location, some very serious.”

Complicating street improvements, officials said previously, is that Farrwood Drive is privately owned and households are not all members of the same condominium association.

Pettis is also expected to be in attendance at the City Council meeting to give an overview of the North Avenue improvement project on the opposite end of the city.

The Haverhill City Council meets at 7 p.m. remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

