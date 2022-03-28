Three Join Lawrence General Hospital Board of Trustees; Mancuso Becomes Chair

Three new trustees, including former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, have joined the board of Lawrence General Hospital.

Besides Rivera, new trustees are Carol L. Powers, chairperson for the Ethics Committee of the Regional Office of the Department of Developmental Services, and Shalimar Quiles, principal of the Oliver School in Lawrence. Mike Mancuso was also elevated to board chair. He succeeds Robert Gilbert, a member since 2011, who continues serving as ex-officio board member.

Mancuso, who joined the Lawrence General Board of Trustees in 2019, is chief executive officer of Peloton Advisors, a consulting and advisory company focused on health care and life sciences. Mancuso is also a former CEO of Philips Healthcare in his hometown of Andover.

“Lawrence General is rated one of the top 250 hospitals in the United States. I’m honored and humbled to be the chair of a distinguished group of trustees and work with an incredibly dedicated and professional management team and staff,” Mancuso said. “As health care continues to evolve in the post-pandemic world, Lawrence General will be at the forefront in quality care, innovation and technology and patient experience. The Merrimack Valley is very fortunate to have a renowned hospital locally.”

Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Deborah J. Wilson said hospital staff, leadership and the Board of Trustees are all focused on quality and patient experience, financial sustainability, value and innovation, an engaged and talented workforce and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This group shares a servant’s heart when it comes to the people we serve throughout the Merrimack Valley and beyond. With impressive reputations for leading meaningful initiatives, our board members bring ideas that empower our team to achieve great things. We are so grateful to have their experience and collaborative spirit on our Lawrence General Hospital Board of Trustees,” she said.

Rivera is the president and CEO of MassDevelopment, a role he took on after serving seven years as mayor of the City of Lawrence. As mayor, Rivera worked very closely with the team at Lawrence General and others to help those who were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence native Quiles led efforts in Lawrence Public Schools to reenroll nearly 200 high school students, decreasing the dropout rate by seven percentage points and increasing the graduation rate by nine percentage points in just one year.

