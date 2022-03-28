Methuen Celebrates Opening of New Balance Factory with Federal, State and Local Officials

Federal, state and local officials were on hand for the formal opening yesterday of a $20 million New Balance athletic shoe factory in Methuen.

As WHAV reported first in 2019, Boston-based New Balance received $900,000 in state tax credits as an incentive to build the new plant, while Methuen offered temporary local property tax relief. The company originally planned to add 60 new jobs to the community along with 15 existing positions. Now, New Balance expects to hire three times that number.

On hand for the celebration were Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Sen. Diana DiZoglio, Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others.

The 596 Lowell St., Methuen. Site was chosen, in part, for its location near a major supplier, Dela, in Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...