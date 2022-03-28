MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Tuesday Features Health, Production, Sales and More

Intercept Medical, Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta, Shawsheen Rubber, Amazon, Penacook Place, Sarah’s Place and Sympathy Care are among businesses meeting with job seekers tomorrow in Haverhill.

MakeIT Haverhill is having another job fair Tuesday, March 29, from 4-7 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. The fair enables meeting with local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Intercept Medical of Portsmouth, N.H., is a medical packaging company seeking machine operators and quality inspectors. Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta on Primrose Street in Haverhill is seeking help in production, warehouse, maintenance, front office, sales and more. Shawsheen Rubber seeking machine operators and assistant machine operators in Andover. Amazon Workforce Staffing seeks warehouse associates at 25 Computer Drive in Haverhill.

Healthcare opportunities include Penacook Place, providing rehabilitation and long-term care; Sarah’s Place, an adult day health center, both in Haverhill, and Sympathy Care offers per diem HHS, CNA and RNs in Haverhill and surrounding areas.

Haverhill Public Library will be on site to connect the community with library cards and offer a selection of adult and children’s books.

