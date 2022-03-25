Haverhill’s Dynamic Referrals Plans Network Before Work April 6

Dynamic Referrals, Haverhill’s chapter of BNI, is having a Network Before Work event, open to all businesses and their representatives.

Network Before Work takes place Wednesday, April 6, from 8-9:30 a.m., at River Street Café, 588 River St., Haverhill. There will be coffee, muffins and other refreshments. Organizers say the event is for “anyone looking to grow their business through word-of-mouth referrals,” but note there are calls for trades people, lawyers, real estate and financial professionals and others.

