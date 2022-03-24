Today’s Obituaries: Timothy F. Shanahan, 70, Had 35-Year Career at Raytheon Co.

Timothy F. Shanahan, 70, passed away unexpectedly March 21, at his home in Haverhill.

Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Eileen F. (Boner) Shanahan. He was a graduate of Pentucket High School, class of 1969. For over 35 years he was employed as at the Raytheon Company. When his children were young, he coached their Little League Baseball teams and also coached in the Tri-Star Little League. Shanahan was a big Boston sports fan, enjoying a Red Sox game at Fenway or watching in his home. He also loved the Celtics, Bruins, and New England Patriots. A favorite quote was “Damn I’m Good.” He enjoyed spending time at the beach in Hampton, N.H. He loved his family and was devoted to them. Time spent during the holidays were his most cherished memories. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Shanahan is survived by his children, Brian P. Shanahan and his wife Katherine of Haverhill; Patrick J. Shanahan of Haverhill; Timothy R. Shanahan of Haverhill; Colleen M. Shanahan and her fiancé Steven Blaney of Haverhill; six grandchildren, Shamus Pierce, Delaney Pierce, Abigail Blaney, Robert Shanahan, Madelyn Shanahan and James Shanahan; sisters, Geraldine Wasilweski and her husband Richard of Adams; Jean Lord and her husband Alan of Groveland and Kathleen Kervin of Groveland; brother-in-law Richard Francis of Raymond, N.H; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Francis and Maureen Roberts, brother Joseph Shanahan Jr. and brother-in-law David Kervin.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours Friday, March 25, from 4-7 p.m., at Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. A funeral service will be Saturday morning in the funeral home at 11.

