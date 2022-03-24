Organizers Extend Entrance Deadline for Digital Equity Challenge to April 15

UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub in Haverhill and its partners are seeking contestants for its Digital Equity Challenge in April, where winners will be awarded seed money and resources to develop and ultimately launch their ideas.

The deadline for entering has been extended to Friday, April 15, and individuals with the top innovations will be invited to pitch at an in-person event Wednesday, April 27.

Winning ideas and projects will address the digital divide and expand digital access, tools and learning opportunities for all Essex County residents. UMass Lowell is working with Essex County Community Foundation, which has highlighted the gap between those who do not have access to computers or the internet and affluent and middle classes. Additional support for the Challenge comes from UMass Lowell’s DifferenceMaker program and EforAll.

Stephanie Guyotte, associate director of the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill, said, “The Digital Equity Challenge is a creative opportunity to bring forward new ideas and give those ideas the resources to flourish.”

Applicants of all ages, including college and high school students, and professionals working in the business and nonprofit sectors are invited to submit ideas and projects. Those with questions may contact Stephanie Guyotte at 978-934-5560, email Stephanie_G[email protected] or visit uml.edu/digitalequity.

