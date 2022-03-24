Michelle Benedetti Memorial Road Race Takes Place Sunday

The Michelle Benedetti Memorial Road Race to raise money for four student scholarships takes place this Sunday.

Michelle Benedetti, who lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer in 2019, worked in social services for more than two decades, a majority of which was spent advocating for children in Haverhill and surrounding towns. She was also an avid runner who enjoyed running many races with family and friends. The race honors her love of running and her advocacy for children.

The 5K run and walk is Sunday, March 27, at starts at 10 a.m., at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St. Fees start at $25 for ages 16 and younger and $35 for adults.

Register at mishstrong.org or runsignup.com.

