Sandy J. ‘Baz’ Basiliere, Vietnam War Veteran, Dies at 66

Sandy J. “Baz” Basiliere, 66, a resident of Haverhill for most of his life, died peacefully at his home Sunday, March 20, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Leon Basiliere Jr. and Thelma (Roop) Basiliere, he moved with his family to Haverhill where he was raised and educated. Basiliere attended the former Haverhill Trade School and served in the U.S. Army as a private first class from July 8, 1974, to March 3, 1976, during the Vietnam War.

Employed as a truck driver for most of his working career, he worked first at the Haverhill Paperboard and later Essem and Por-Shun.

A member of the Haverhill AmVets Post 47, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed a good glass of beer, hot tubs and his grandson, as well as swimming and bowling. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan who also enjoyed cruises, especially to the Caribbean.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Pauline (Mowbray) Basiliere, a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Daniel Roy of Salem, N.H., grandson, Tyler D. Roy of Salem, mother-in-law, Emelda Mowbray, best friend James Muldowney of Texas, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Leon Basiliere III, and PFC Ralph Basiliere Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, March 26, from noon-2 p.m. at Berube-Comeau Funeral home, 47 Broadway, Haverhill. His funeral service follows at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home and concludes with the rendering of military Honors by the U. S. Army. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...