Haverhill Observes Vietnam War Veterans Day Tuesday with Wreath Laying Ceremony

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in Haverhill next Tuesday, commemorating Vietnam Veterans Day.

Led by mistress of ceremonies City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, the service features a reading of the names of Haverhill’s 13 who gave their lives in Vietnam. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commissioner Linda Gambino Baxter, whose brother Michael Gambino was one who made the ultimate sacrifice, reads the honor roll.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was first established by Presidential Proclamation as part of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. Haverhill’s ceremony takes place rain or shine, Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m., at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park.

The ceremony opens with an invocation by Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish, followed by Neal Ferreira singing the National Anthem, greetings by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and trumpeter Neil Flewelling performing America the Beautiful.

In addition, City Councilor Timothy J. Jordan presents “Speaking on Democracy” and the wreath will be laid by Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua and Acting Veterans Services Director Ralph T. Basiliere.

