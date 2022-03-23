Goudsward Gives Advice to Aspiring Writers Thursday as Part of Whittier Birthplace Series

Haverhill native David Goudsward presents advice to authors in “Getting Started: Anthologies,” part of Whittier Birthplace’s Virtual Lecture Series, tomorrow night.

Goudsward provides a brief overview of the process of submitting to an anthology for aspiring and novice short story writers and offers tips on how to get published and how to avoid getting scammed.

The lecture takes place Thursday, March 24, from 7-8:25 p.m., online. There is a suggested donation of $10 per household and prior registration is required here. There is more information at whittierbirthplace.org.

