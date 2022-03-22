Former Government Aide León-Estrada Joins Alliance for Business Leadership of Boston

Josselyn De León-Estrada joined Boston-based Alliance for Business Leadership this month as director of program, policy and strategic partnerships.

Most recently, she served as senior outreach director for Congresswoman Lori Trahan and previously worked as legislative aide to state Rep. Christina Minicucci and special assistant to former Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera.

De Leon-Estrada is a daughter of immigrants and a first-generation college student. She was born and raised in Lawrence and graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor’s degree, double concentrating in Political Science and Latin American and Caribbean Studies.

