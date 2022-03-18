Haverhill Police Take On Boston Bruins Alumni April 2

Haverhill police officers are playing hockey with Boston Bruins Alumni to raise money for the Haverhill Police Relief Association Death/Disability Fund.

The match takes place Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 for children under 12 and may be purchased at the police station lobby or by calling 978-852-8179 or emailing [email protected].

Police are having a food drive at the event and seeking canned goods for the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.

