Truck Accident Thursday Morning on Rocks Village Drawbridge Again Forces Closing

For the third time in as many years, the Rocks Village Draw Bridge between Haverhill and West Newbury, is closed after a truck accident.

Late this morning, an over height tractor trailer combination struck a portion of the bridge, with a loud crash, described by a neighbor as “like a bomb went off.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the bridge was damaged and is being inspected before any decision is made on its reopening. Officials closed East Main and Bridge Streets between River Road and Warf Lane.

“MassDOT is inspecting the bridge and it will remain closed until the inspection concludes and any necessary steps implemented to stabilize the structure,” a statement said.

The Rocks Village Drawbridge over the Merrimack River was also damaged in 2019 after a vehicle carrying a dumpster tipped over. It sustained more damage in 2020 when an overhead truss on the movable span was struck and damaged by another over-height vehicle. During repairs that year, traffic will be detoured over the Bates Bridge, along Routes 97 and 113, in Groveland.

