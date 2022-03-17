Haverhill City Council Signs Off on State-Mandated Voting Location Changes Due to Census

The Haverhill City Council Tuesday approved changes to the city’s precincts and added sub-precincts for the first time as a result of redistricting orders from the state legislature following the 2020 census.

Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas presented the council with a chart delineating what becomes current 28 precincts and sub-precincts necessary in order to accommodate Haverhill’s reduction in state representatives from four to two and increase to two state senators. Koutoulas said there will likely be some confusion regarding the redistricting changes and the resultant changes to some polling locations. For that reason, she said, the information has been posted on the city’s website.

“There is a map on the city website showing the new precincts and sub-precincts geographically. Also, on the city clerk webpage, I have input the web address. You want to go WhereDoIVoteMA.com and that will show you where you will vote from this point on.”

Koutoulas said the city census will be going out very soon and will include the location of each polling place. She also said robocalls will be made to let people know of any changes.

Councilor Melinda E. Barrett acknowledged the effort needed to coordinate all of the required changes, but expressed confidence in the changes.

“It’s confusing now, but I think that by the time you start sending out the mailers and doing some social media, people will be aware that they have to, perhaps, go to a different location, so I am sure that people will be able to deal with it and you’ll do a fine job getting the word out,” she said.

Koutoulas said there will also be new voting machines in use this year which should make voting run more smoothly. She added all poll personnel will be trained and able to answer any voters’ questions.

