Dan Speers Tells of Retracing Part of Jack Kerouac’s Journey Thursday During Open Mic Night

Local poet Dan Speers, who once retraced part of Jack Kerouac’s journey recounted in the book, “On the Road,” shares his experience and poems he wrote during the Haverhill Public Library’s virtual Open Mic Night Thursday.

Speers took the road trip during the early 1960s through Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Utah. Besides reading poems he wrote at the time, Speers will read selections from Kerouac’s own “Beat” generation jazz, prose and poetry.

Lowell-born Kerouac is recognized for his method of spontaneous prose. Thematically, his work covers topics such as Catholic spirituality, jazz, promiscuity, Buddhism, drugs, poverty and travel.

The readings, in observance of what would have been Kerouac’s 100th birthday March 12, take place Thursday, March 17, from 7-8:30 p.m., online. Registration is required here or by visiting haverhillpl.org or calling 978- 373-1586, ext. 608.

