Today’s the day to try your hand at composing on a vintage typewriter or seeing an early computer.

New England Museum Week is being celebrated today with free admission to Haverhill’s Museum of Printing. The museum opens from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 15 Thornton Ave, Haverhill.

Besides typewriters and computers, the public may view 8,000 books in the library or load a free app and listen to a virtual guide on the museum’s other exhibits.

For more information, email [email protected].

