Ex-Boston Red Sox Pitcher Justin Haley Graduates from Academy, to Serve as West Newbury Firefighter

West Newbury firefighter and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Justin Haley recently graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said 30-year-old Haley, who pitched in four games for the 2018 World Series Champion Red Sox, graduated Feb. 28 from the Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighting Training Program at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

Haley said that as his baseball career drew to a close, he wanted to pursue work closer to the home he shares with his wife, son, and daughter.

“We have a young daughter and were planning on having a second kid, so I didn’t have the time to train 40 hours a week like I typically would,” Haley said. “Now that I’m starting to raise a family it’s much easier having something closer to home where I can work and also be here with my family.”

Haley grew up in California, but moved here during his playing days and lives in Newburyport. He also works full-time as a Realtor in the area, but also wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and brother by working in public safety. Haley’s grandfather, who lives in California, has long been an EMT instructor, and his brother is a former paramedic.

Haley has been certified as an EMT since he was 18, when he took his grandfather’s training course. He has also worked as an EMT for Atlantic Ambulance in Newburyport.

