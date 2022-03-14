A Variety of Positions Available at March 17 MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair

Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta, Shawsheen Rubber, WSH Appliance Service, Amazon, Atria Marland Place and NRT Bus are among local employers looking to hire during the latest MakeIT Haverhill job fair.

The job fair enables applicants to meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers. It takes place Thursday, March 17, from 4-7 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St.

Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta on Primrose Street in Haverhill has several positions including roles in production, warehouse, maintenance, front office, sales and others. Shawsheen Rubber is seeking machine operators and assistant machine operators for its Andover location, which is accessible by public transportation. WSH Appliance Service is a Haverhill-based company seeking service technicians for in-home appliance repairs and offers free appliance repair training.

Amazon Workforce Staffing is looking for warehouse associates for its 25 Computer Drive, Haverhill, location. Atria Marland Place, a retirement community in Andover has positions available for certified nursing assistants, home health aides and various culinary positions. including waitstaff and pub attendants. Sarah’s Place, an adult day health center in Haverhill, is seeking activities program assistants. NRT Bus is hiring CDL bus drivers in Haverhill and school bus monitors, CDL bus drivers and 7D van drivers in Methuen, Newbury and surrounding towns throughout the Merrimack Valley.

MassHire, which also connects the community to jobs and training and opportunity will have representatives at the fair. In addition, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority will provide bus route maps and information about free-fare bus service that started this month.

