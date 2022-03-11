VFW Pancake Breakfast Saturday Offers Raffle of New England Patriots Photo Signed by Belichick

Tomorrow’s community pancake breakfast, honoring Vietnam-era veterans, also offers an auction and 50/50 raffle.

Auction items include a framed photograph from the New England Patriots signed by head coach Bill Belichick, an American Flag flown over the USS Constitution, a gift basket of lottery tickets and more.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 is serving meals to the public Saturday, March 12, from 9-11 a.m. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is $10 per person with kids 6 and under free with paid adult tickets. A sponsor has ensured all Vietnam Veterans eat free.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping local Veterans in Haverhill. Raffles will also take place, tickets available at the event.

Those who wish to donate may visit vfwpost29.square.site or mail a check payable to the VFW Lorraine Post 29, 576 Primrose St, Haverhill, MA 01830.

