Salem Animal Rescue League Hosting Pot of Gold Raffle with $5,000 Grand Prize

Salem Animal Rescue League is offering the chance for one lucky person to win $5,000 during its Pot of Gold raffle running until March 30.

Tickets are $50 each and only 350 will be sold, meaning the odds of winning are 1 in 350 or even better for those purchasing multiple tickets.

There are also early-bird drawings for $100 each taking place March 16 and 23. The $5,000 grand prize drawing will be held March 30 in honor of SARL’s 30th anniversary year. If fewer than 350 tickets are sold, the $5,000 winning prize will be prorated proportionately.

Tickets are available online here. They may also be purchased at SARL’s offices, 4 SARL Drive, Salem, N.H., or by contacting Connie Young at [email protected] or 603-893-3210, ext. 212.

Proceeds from the Pot of Gold raffle will support the animals at SARL while they wait to go to their forever homes.

