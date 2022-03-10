Northern Essex Community College and UMass Lowell are ‘pARTners’ in Art Show

The Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace at Northern Essex Community College is featuring a full-scale exhibit for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The “pARTners” show is designed to celebrate the connections between Northern Essex and UMass Lowell. At least six professors from each school are contributing side by side works of art—one of a woman sitting reading a book and, the other, an abstract featuring circles and lines in earth tones

“When our students transfer, they most often continue at UML,” says Michelle Carter, associate professor of Art and Design at Northern Essex. “The two programs have a strong relationship, including similar teaching philosophies, friendships and collaborations.”

When the pandemic started, the ArtSpace shifted to hosting online exhibitions. Once students returned to campus, it included smaller, pop-up style exhibits led by college classes.

The free show is open to the public through Thursday, March 31, during Bentley Library hours on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliot St.

Artists includes Bonnie Ashmore, Michelle Carter, Andree Leduc, Marc Mannheimer, Brian Martin and Dianne Pappas, all from Northern Essex Community College, and Ingrid Hess, Sarah Lubin, Stephen Mishol, Yuko Oda, Samnang Riebe, Pavel Romaniko, Deborah Santoro and Ellen Wetmore, all from UMass Lowell.

