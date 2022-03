DiZoglio, Finegold, Kennedy and Tarr Address Merrimack Valley Chamber Breakfast March 25

State Sens. Diana DiZoglio, Barry R. Finegold, Edward Kennedy and Bruce Tarr provide a report on the Massachusetts economy when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual State Senate Breakfast Forum.

The talk will be moderated by Chamber Chairman and former Lawrence Mayor Michael Sullivan.

The breakfast takes place Friday, March 25, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Salvatore’s at Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St., Entrance B, Lawrence. Admission is $30 for Chamber members and $50 for nonmembers. To register, call the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce at 978-686-0900 or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com.

