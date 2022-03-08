Lt. Gov. Polito in Haverhill Today to Welcome City Into Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is expected to be in Haverhill today to recognize the city’s efforts to improve its cybersecurity.

Haverhill is among cities and towns taking part in the 2022 Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program, offered by the state Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. The typically year-long program aims to train at least 60,000 municipal and school staff to ward off threats to information systems.

Polito is expected to be joined by Technology and Services Secretary Curtis M. Wood, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, members of the city’s legislative delegation and others at a ceremony in Haverhill City Hall.

The state program helps local governments “improve overall cybersecurity posture through end-user training, evaluation and threat simulation.”

Last April, a ransomware attack on Haverhill Public Schools’ computer networks shut down remote learning, email, telephones and other systems. It was later discovered 140 computers were compromised and 277 student records were breached. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, addressing the School Committee in January, did not divulge what kind of information was taken.

