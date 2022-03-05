I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings Week of March 7 for Guardrail Installation

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says there will be daytime lane closings on Interstate 495 north and south, between Ward Hill and River Street, for guardrail installation.

A single left lane closes on I-495 north, between exits 106 and 107, from Monday, March 7, until Thursday, March 10, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

On the southbound side, a single left lane closes between exits 107 and 106, from Tuesday, March 8, through Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The state said drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...