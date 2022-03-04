PrideStar/Trinity First Responders Receive City Recognition for Saving Haverhill Man

Two of Haverhill’s first responders were recognized for their bravery and heroism at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Paramedics Samantha Kuenzler and Bobby Thorne of PrideStar EMS Trinity Ambulance Division were presented with official citations from Mayor James J. Fiorentini for their quick action on Jan. 7, saving the life of Steven St. Germaine.

“In recognition of your heroic and life-saving actions in reviving Steven St. Germain on Jan. 7, 2022, thank you for your bravery, dedication and service to the greater Haverhill community. I’m proud to present you with this citation from the city of Haverhill and the office of the mayor,” he said.

Thorne said an emergency 9-1-1 call came in around 5 p.m. He said, when they arrived, they found St. Germaine unresponsive and in cardiac arrest and he and Kuenzler began performing life-saving measures to revive him.

“When we got there, we did all of our training that we practice for and, fortunately, we were able to save him and get him back to where he walked out of the hospital under his own power,” Thorne said.

As WHAV previously reported, Kuenzler joked with St. Germaine that same morning that he lived in the safest house on the street because it was so close to the Trinity base.

Three weeks later, St. Germaine was released from the hospital and returned home where he was greeted by Kuenzler and Thorne in an emotional reunion.

Noting that time is of the essence in such situations, Councilor Melinda E. Barrett said St. Germaine was lucky his rescuers were nearby.

“He was in the safest house in the city. Talk about response times, that must have broken all land speed records,” she said.

The councilor added the reminder that time matters in situations such as strokes and heart attacks and if you think someone is in trouble, you should call for help as quickly as possible.

