National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents Elects Rosa as President

Haverhill resident Richard J. Rosa recently took over as president of the nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, an organization dedicated to protecting the interests of home-buying consumers.

In 2005, Rosa co-founded Haverhill-based Buyers Brokers Only, which has helped consumers buy more than 2,000 properties and $1 billion in real estate. The company exclusively represents homebuyers, avoiding potential conflicts of interest common in traditional real estate brokerages, in Greater Boston, Cape Cod, Southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

“It’s an honor to lead an organization made up of home-buying consumer advocates,” said Rosa, who served the Association as president-elect last year and as a board member for several years. “For more than two decades, NAEBA has had homebuyers’ backs in a seller-centric industry,” he added.

Consumer advocates created National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents in the mid-1990s to fill the void faced by homebuyers and start a professional association that would provide home buyers with a higher standard of ethics. Association members do not represent home sellers.

