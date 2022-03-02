Dr. Comeau Shares Original Poem, ‘Poor Ukraine,’ as War Unfolds

Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native, said he is “lamenting, like many of us, Putin’s barbaric war and the needless suffering of the Ukrainian people.”

As he has done during the pandemic, Comeau offers WHAV audiences a timely poem, “Poor Ukraine,” offering consolation as the tragedy unfolds.

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Poor Ukraine

It’s snowing here

Tiny crystals coming down

But in Ukraine

It’s bombs and missiles

And tank guns going off

I saw an old woman on the news

Bloodied face

Who faltered like a drunk

And families huddling in subways

Instead of homes

Good God it’s 2022

That’s two millennia

Of using the gospel of love

And this is no film

But a sickly

Jungle move

© Raymond Comeau Feb. 26, 2022

