Dr. Comeau Shares Original Poem, ‘Poor Ukraine,’ as War Unfolds

Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native, said he is “lamenting, like many of us, Putin’s barbaric war and the needless suffering of the Ukrainian people.”
As he has done during the pandemic, Comeau offers WHAV audiences a timely poem, “Poor Ukraine,” offering consolation as the tragedy unfolds.
Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Poor Ukraine
It’s snowing here
Tiny crystals coming down
But in Ukraine
It’s bombs and missiles
And tank guns going off
I saw an old woman on the news
Bloodied face
Who faltered like a drunk
And families huddling in subways
Instead of homes
Good God it’s 2022
That’s two millennia
Of using the gospel of love
And this is no film
But a sickly
Jungle move
© Raymond Comeau Feb. 26, 2022