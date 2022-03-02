Dr. Comeau Shares Original Poem, ‘Poor Ukraine,’ as War Unfolds

Apartment block in Kyiv after shelling during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Creative Commons.)

Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native, said he is “lamenting, like many of us, Putin’s barbaric war and the needless suffering of the Ukrainian people.”

As he has done during the pandemic, Comeau offers WHAV audiences a timely poem, “Poor Ukraine,” offering consolation as the tragedy unfolds.

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Poor Ukraine

It’s snowing here
Tiny crystals coming down

But in Ukraine
It’s bombs and missiles

And tank guns going off
I saw an old woman on the news

Bloodied face
Who faltered like a drunk

And families huddling in subways
Instead of homes

Good God it’s 2022
That’s two millennia

Of using the gospel of love
And this is no film

But a sickly
Jungle move

© Raymond Comeau Feb. 26, 2022

