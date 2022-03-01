Wellness Hot Yoga to Open at Haverhill’s Harbor Place This Friday

Wellness Hot Yoga formally opens this Friday at Harbor Place in downtown Haverhill.

As part of its grand opening, Wellness Hot Yoga plans a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, March 4, followed by an open house with light refreshments, from 2-4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, March 5 and 6, there will be free yoga classes at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30.

Teri Almquist, owner and director, has been a certified yoga instructor since 2005. She opened her first studio in North Andover in 2008 as Bikram Yoga Merrimack Valley. She transformed the studio into Wellness Hot Yoga in 2019. The new Haverhill location now allows Almquist to bring services to her hometown.

Wellness Hot Yoga offers the original hot yoga classes and now has expanded its services to include massage therapy, float therapy, red light therapy, sauna, workshops, wellness days, retreats and more.

The business is at 34 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Students must provide proof of vaccination prior to attending class and pre-registration is required.

There’s more at wellnesshotyoga.com.

