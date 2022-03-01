Haverhill SEPAC Offers Kindergarten Readiness Program Online March 3

The Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council hosts a kindergarten readiness presentation this Thursday.

Moody School Director Kristi-Lynn Craig will discuss the importance of preparing for kindergarten during an online meeting Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m. Registration is required here.

Craig explores the supports to help children transition to kindergarten. She is director at the Moody School locations on Margin and Main streets in Haverhill. She has spent more than 15 years working in special education settings and views her primary role as advocating for student success, family engagement and teacher support.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...