Haverhill Police Plan Bowling Fundraiser March 27 to Support Relay for Life

Members of the Haverhill Police Department are planning a bowling fundraiser as part of the department’s participation in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The Bowling Fundraiser takes place Sunday, March 27, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main St. Participation is open to all with admission of $20 per person at the door. The fee includes bowling shoes, two games, pizza and drinks. There will also be raffles.

When Relay for Life opens, members of the police team walk or run around the track in shifts through the night and into the following day, always keeping one member of the team on the track. Relay For Life is the biggest walk for cancer around the world that raises money to help the American Cancer Society in the fight to end cancer.

