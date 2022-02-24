Colleges Close Campuses Friday, Haverhill and Methuen Enforce Parking Bans

Northern Essex Community College has cancelled all Friday classes, while UMass Lowell closed on-campus courses only as the area endures 8-12 inches of snow.

Other schools, already on February vacation, are spared cancellations that would have forced an extended school year.

WHAV Meteorologist James Covington says snow showers begin after midnight Thursday with low temperatures around 21. Friday will be overcast, becoming breezy with periods of heavy snow and a high temperature of only 29. Snow moves out Friday night, becoming clear and colder with near six above.

The cities of Haverhill and Methuen are also enforcing parking bans. Haverhill is reminding residents to remain parking on the odd side of the street if they have no off-street parking. Methuen said its winter parking ban will be fully enforced through Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 a.m. No vehicles are permitted to park on any public way in Methuen to allow for snow removal operations.

UMass Lowell said all on-campus courses, business operations and transportation services are canceled, but GPS online classes continue as scheduled. Parking is permitted only in designated areas.

Plaistow, N.H., reports no trash or recycling collection Friday and asks residents to keep receptacles out of the way for snow removal efforts. The current week was already on a holiday one-day delay. To catch up, those with a regular Thursday collection day will see trash picked up on Saturday and those with a regular Friday collection will have trash picked up Monday. All next week will be on a one-day delay schedule.

