Claire F. Sullivan, Executive Secretary to Five Haverhill High Principals, Dies at 93

Claire F. (Nugent) Sullivan, 93, who served as executive secretary for five Haverhill High School principals over 41 years died Friday, Feb. 18, at Hay-Maderia Hospice, Stuart, Fla.

Sullivan, of Jensen Beach, Fla., and formerly of Haverhill, was born in Haverhill on May 14, 1928, daughter of the late Neil F. and Esther (Woodman) Nugent. Educated in the Haverhill school system, Mrs. Sullivan graduated from Haverhill High School, class of 1945, and Colby Junior College, now Colby Sawyer College, New London, N.H., class of 1947.

She retired from Haverhill Public Schools in 1988.

Prior to moving to Jensen Beach, she resided in Haverhill, Salisbury, and Newport, R.I.

She was the wife of Henry John Sullivan of Jensen Beach, Fla, and they shared 59 years together. They had a wonderful happy life together traveling the world and went on several cruises including a hundred-day world cruise.

Besides her husband, her survivors include several nieces and nephews, three godchildren and numerous close friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Saturday morning, Feb. 26, from 9:30-10:45 at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.

