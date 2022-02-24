Area High School Seniors May Explore Whittier Tech Trades for Eight Weeks

Area high school seniors who are not enrolled at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, have a chance to explore the school’s programs for eight weeks.

Upon graduating high school, students have the option to continue training through Whittier Tech’s Adult Education Program. Through the Adult Education Program, students can earn training hours, industry-specific trade certification and be provided with job placement assistance.

“This program is a great way to promote Career and Technical Education and show students who do not attend technical schools that there are opportunities available for them in these fields,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch. “There are so many excellent jobs with competitive wages in the trades and we are committed to finding new and innovative ways to connect students with these opportunities.”

For eight weeks, students explore one subject weekly at Whittier Tech from 8-11 a.m. and then return to their schools to complete academic coursework. Those who enroll explore Auto Body Collision Repair, Carpentry, Culinary, Electrical, Machine Technology, Masonry, Metal Fabrication/Welding and HVAC.

Thirty-three spots are open, three for each of Whittier’s 11 sending communities.

The Career/Vocational Technical Education Partnership program runs from Monday, March 21, to Friday, May 20. Seniors from Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury are eligible to apply.

“Massachusetts is in urgent need of skilled workers in all trades. The CVTE Partnership program will bring more students into the workforce and help fulfill the needs of industries that are desperate for workers. More importantly, the program provides a career pathway for recently graduated high school students who have identified they would like to continue into a trade upon graduation. I see this program is as a huge win for everyone involved,” said Vocational Coordinator Amanda Crosby, who is facilitating this new program.

Interested students are advised to speak with guidance counselors. For questions about the program, they may contact Amanda Crosby at [email protected] or 978-373-4101 ext. 384.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...