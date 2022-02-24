Alleged Fentanyl Dealers from Andover and Lawrence Among Those Face Trafficking Charges

Another fentanyl trafficking organization spanning Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine was disrupted Wednesday with six people, including alleged Andover and Lawrence dealers, arrested.

Twenty-six-year-old Randell Starlin Medina Rodriguez of Andover, 26-year-old Williams Colon Sanchez of Lawrence; 31-year-old Douglas Morris of Bangor, Maine; 48-year-old Robert Rodriguez Jr. of Portland, Maine; and 37-year-old Cortney Moulton of West Bath, Maine, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Twenty-nine-year-old Germania Amparo of Andover, was charged separately with distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office said, in early 2021, an investigation began into the group that distributed fentanyl and counterfeit oxycodone pills in and around the Andover and Lawrence areas. The investigation found the participants allegedly conspired to deliver hundreds of grams of fentanyl throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. They charge Massachusetts-based dealers Medina Rodriguez, Colon Sanchez, Amparo and others delivered large quantities of fentanyl to wholesale customers including Morris, Rodriguez Jr. and Moulton, who in turn would distribute those substances in Maine and New Hampshire. Over the course of the investigation, more than 4.3 kilograms of suspected fentanyl was seized.

