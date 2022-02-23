PrideStar EMS Reports Three Employees Receive Paramedic Certification

PrideStar EMS, owner of Trinity EMS, said three employees—one from Methuen and two from Lowell—have received paramedic certification.

Megan May of Methuen began with the company in 2019 as an emergency medical technician, and was certified recently as a paramedic.

Forrest Gyurcsik of Lowell began with the company in 2017 as a chair van driver. He became an emergency medical technician in 2018 and was certified recently as a paramedic. Cote Kilbride of Lowell began with the company in 2019 as an emergency medical technician, and was certified recently as a paramedic.

“Congratulations to Forrest, Cote, and Megan,” said PrideStar founder and CEO David Daly. “Becoming a paramedic can be challenging and they have risen to the challenge. We look forward to seeing them grow in their new roles.

