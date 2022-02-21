Retired Haverhill Police Capt. Ronald A. Parolisi Sr., Dies at 81

Ronald A. Parolisi Sr., retired Haverhill police captain, passed away Feb. 16, at the age of 81 at St Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

He was born in Lawrence son of the late Alphonse J. and Filomena (Palermo) Parolisi.

He graduated from Lawrence High School class of 1957, received his bachelor’s degree from New Hampshire College and his master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Western New England College. He served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1960 earning his Parachutist Badge.

He protected and served as a Haverhill police officer from 1970, was promoted to sergeant in 1982 and then captain in 1985, retiring in 1999.

His greatest joy was his family and receiving big hugs. He loved to share his “war” stories and telling jokes that often needed explanation. Back in the day he enjoyed trips to Aruba with family and friends always extending an invite and a ticket to the grandkids. He enjoyed breakfast with his pals at the local coffee shop every day and he loved to shop!

He’ll be remembered as Puppo the family’s “go to,” the problem solver, BaBeep BaBoop. His love and generosity were beyond measure and his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.

Parolisi is survived by his wife of 62 years Nollie (Stephens) Parolisi of Prentiss, Miss.; children Toni D. Parolisi, Kim J. Parolisi and his wife Claire, Tammy M and her husband Neil Alper, Ronald A Parolisi Jr., Gina M. Parolisi and Jacki A. and her husband Michael Byerley, all of Haverhill; brothers Russell and his wife Sheryle Parolisi and Richard and his wife Margaret Parolisi and his sister-in-law Leslie Parolisi; grandchildren, Anthony, Keira, Nicky, Chad, Gino, Christopher, Jessica, Autumn, Jaime, Bobby, Sydney, Jordan, Tianna, Gia, Sean, Harry, DeeDee, Max, Audrey and Ronnie III; great grandchildren Alexia, Niko, Madison, Gianna, Elizabeth, Lauryn, Ryan, Connor, Cayden, Angelina, Mia, Danny, Olivia, Lydia, Kenzie, Giada, Ava, Jake, Juliana, Vincenzo, Tucker, Tesla, Brady, Kennedy, Julian, and Evelyn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his son Richard Parolisi and siblings, Nicholas Parolisi and Phyllis Parolisi Curtis and his best buddies Jocko and the late Chico.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 4-7 p.m., at the H.L. Farmer and Sons Bradford Funeral Home 210 S. Main St., Bradford. Face coverings are requested. His Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be Friday morning at 10 in Sacred Heart Church Bradford. Please meet directly at the Ch

