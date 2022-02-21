Groveland and Langley-Adams Public Library Talk Trash Wednesday Night

Groveland and Langley-Adams Public Library is talking trash during an online program Wednesday night.

Specifically, the library hosts “Talking Trash and Recycling” with Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. The program answers questions the public may be afraid to ask, such as what goes into trash bins and what goes into recycling bins.

There will also be a discussion of the plastic pollution crisis, ways to reduce the amount of trash each household generates and easy changes for a more sustainable lifestyle. There will be 15 to 30 minutes set aside for questions and answers.

Registration is required online here.

