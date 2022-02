Dana DeFranco, co-owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Co., is the speaker when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts its Women in Business Lunch.

The program takes place Wednesday, March 9, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Joseph’s Trattoria Restaurant, 145 Oxford Ave., off Route 125, in Haverhill.

Admission is $28 for members and $38 for nonmembers and includes lunch of either cheese ravioli, chicken pesto panini or individual pizza.

Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900

