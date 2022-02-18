Pentucket Regional High Senior from Groveland to Play at Symphony Hall March 5

A Pentucket Regional High School senior will participate in Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association All-State Concert.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, Principal Jonathan Seymour and Director of Jazz David Schumacher said Spencer Magan of Groveland was one of just five trumpet players chosen for the All-State Jazz Band from among 25 students selected to audition.

“We could not be prouder of Spencer,” Schumacher said. “It has been a joy watching him grow as a musician and see him succeed during such a competitive selection process this year.”

Magan and the All-State Jazz Band perform at Symphony Hall Saturday, March 5, in Boston. The concert also features performances by the All-State Choir, Orchestra, and Concert Band.

Magan has performed in the school’s Big Band and Concert Band for four years, and performs with the Jazz Combo this year as well. He is heavily involved with the theatre arts program, writes his own music and plans to major in music composition in college next year.

The Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association is a member of the National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations and the voice of music education in the United States.

Seymour said “The All-State Concert is representative of the best high school musicians in Massachusetts, and the event pushes them to new heights. It is great to see Spencer’s many hours of hard work be recognized.”

Tickets are on sale at the Symphony Hall box office online at bso.org or by calling 888-266-1200.

