North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau Names Gardella as Executive Director

Nancy Gardella becomes executive director next Tuesday of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Previously, Gardella was executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, which also served as the island’s destination marketing organization, for more than 15 years. As the Regional Tourism Council director for Martha’s Vineyard and the co-chair of the Massachusetts RTCs, she has worked closely with the North of Boston organization on a variety of tourism and travel initiatives.

“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge with a different region of the state, continuing to build its reputation as a premiere destination for visitors. Both regions have an abundance of history, culture and natural beauty,” she said.

North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes the 34 cities and towns of Essex County as a travel destination for leisure, groups, meetings and special events domestically and internationally. Its mission is to increase the number of visitors and length of stay in the region, expand product to meet traditional and new market segments, serve as a central source of information for visitors and foster economic development through public and private partnerships.

“Nancy brings a deep knowledge of the CVB and RTC functions and missions, a strong history of advocacy for tourism and travel funding from the state, a positive and upbeat personality and a passion for storytelling that informs her marketing strategies,” said James O’Brien, North of Boston board chairman and general manager of the Topsfield Fair. “Tourism has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. We welcome Nancy’s wealth of ideas, energy, and insight to our member-based organization,” he added.

Gardella holds a bachelor’s degree from Worcester State University. Before leading the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber, she had a career as a development professional and community organizer with the United Way of Tri County and the YMCAs of Central Massachusetts and Cambridge.

